NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - The Piacente Group, Inc. ("TPG"), a full service, multinational investor relations consulting firm, today announced that TPG has appointed investor relations expert Laurie W. Little as Senior Vice President. With more than 20 years of experience in strategic communications, analysis, institutional marketing and financial media relations for high profile companies, Little will focus on managing and executing strategic IR programs for TPG's U.S. practice, as well as providing strategic oversight for TPG's China practice.

"Laurie's two decades of IR experience will prove a great asset as we work closely with our clients to enhance their corporate reputation and improve their valuation," said Brandi Piacente, President of TPG. "She has a demonstrated ability to create comprehensive IR programs that address the needs of all stakeholders and include corporate positioning, crisis communication and disclosure procedures. We are delighted to welcome Laurie to our team."

Little joins TPG from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., a multinational, multi-billion dollar specialty pharmaceutical company, where she was responsible for developing and managing the company's global communications program, including investor relations, public relations, internal communications, government affairs and Valeant's philanthropic efforts. Prior to Valeant, Little was at SICOR, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and PacifiCare Health Systems where she led the companies' investor and corporate communications efforts. She was also previously an Instructor at the University of California, Irvine, teaching courses in investor relations.

Little is a member of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) and served on the Senior Roundtable Steering Committee and on the Board for the Orange County Chapter for several years. She received her bachelor's degree in business administration from California State University, Fullerton and an MBA from the George L. Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University.

