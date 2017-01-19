AND International Publishers: Map maker AND releases ZIP+4 Code Boundaries for the USA

ZIP+4 Code Boundaries fits seamless with proprietary detailed AND Navigation Maps



Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands - 19 January 2017 - AND announced today the release of their ZIP+4 Code Boundaries for the USA. This release includes polygons for the entire United States of America. This product is unique and provides input to many user cases. The AND ZIP+4 Code Boundaries can be easily used with common existing Geographic Information System (GIS) such as ESRI's ArcGIS, MapInfo or QGIS.



AND CEO Hugo van der Linde: "We are excited to release this dataset which did not exist in the market until now. This product adds to our value proposition in the US market, together with our proprietary map of North America, US Hazmat routes and a full set of premium boundary products."



The AND ZIP+4 Code Boundaries represent a boundary file that defines each unique ZIP+4 code area in the United States. Using proprietary algorithms, AND has expanded the ZIP+4 code into boundaries and polygons, adding a new level of utility and granularity to ZIP code data for marketing, planning and analysis.



Companies believing they would benefit from access to AND ZIP+4 Code Boundaries data should contact Bennett Moe, VP Sales North-America at boundaries@and.com.



About AND

AND is one of only four companies that offer worldwide proprietary digital map data and the only independent one. AND thereby focuses on innovative map data technologies to create better and more relevant map data. For years now AND has successfully continued to grow and as a listed company, was awarded Best Performer in 2013 and 2015 at the Euronext.

