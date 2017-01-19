Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Analyzing Wind Energy in Spain" report to their offering.

Spain is the fifth largest producer of wind power in the world as of 2015, after China, US, Germany and India. Even though there was zero increase in the installed wind power in 2015, wind power still remained the third source of electricity generation in Spain. Iberdrola is one of the biggest producers of wind energy in Spain, along with Acciona. In 2014, wind power accounted for over 20% of the total electricity generated in Spain.

The report "Analyzing Wind Energy in Spain", explores the importance of wind power in today's world. The report looks at the basics of the wind energy industry, economics, issues and barriers, and other such factors.

This report includes a complete analysis of the Spanish Wind Energy Industry, including an analysis of the companies operating in the industry, the regulatory framework in place, an industry profile, industry developments, technological developments in turbines, and lots more information is included. This research offering is a comprehensive A to Z guide on Spain's wind energy industry.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Historical Background of Wind Energy

C. Brief Profile of the Global Wind Energy Industry

D. Growth Drivers for Wind Energy

D.1 Supply Security

D.2 Environmental Potential

D.3 Economic Feasibility

D.4 Employment Deployment of Rural Areas

D.5 Renewable Quotas

D.6 Technology

E. Wind Power Generation in Spain

E.1 Overview

E.2 Approach of the Spanish Government

E.3 Regulatory Framework for Wind Energy

E.4 Research Development

E.5 Wind Power Industry

E.6 Performance of Companies

E.7 Developing the Wind Power Market

E.8 Evolution of the Wind Turbine in Spain

E.9 Opposition Criticism

E.10 Future Perspective

F. Understanding the Strategic Competitiveness of the Spanish Wind Power Industry

G. Issues Facing the Industry Potential Solutions

H. Analyzing Regional Developments

H.1 Navarra

H.2 Galicia

H.3 Others

I. Leading Industry Contributors

I.1 Gamesa

I.2 Acciona

I.3 Iberdrola

I.4 NEO Energia

J. Appendix

K. Glossary of Terms

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mblfcj/analyzing_wind

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119005532/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Wind Power