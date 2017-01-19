U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market Worth 35.4 Million USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market by Type (Large Volume Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps), End User (Private Hospitals, Private Clinics, Teaching Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2016 and 2021 to reach USD 35.4 Million by 2021.

Browse 17 market data Tables and 19 Figures spread through 105 Pages and in-depth TOC on "U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/u-s-veterinary-infusion-pump-market-160422967.html

Growth in U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market is majorly attributed to factors such as increasing demand for pet insurance and rising animal healthcare expenditure, growing demand for animal-derived food products, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels. In addition, the increasing companion animal population is further expected to drive the growth of this market. However, increasing pet care costs may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period. Growing adoption of companion animals and increasing prevalence of animal diseases requiring surgeries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in this market.

The U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market is segmented based on type and end user. Large-volume infusion pumps account for the largest share of the U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market and are expected to witness the highest growth over the next five years. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the growing use of these pumps to deliver large volumes of fluids in animals during emergency conditions, provide blood transfusions, and administer total parenteral nutrition at continuous predetermined medium-to-high flow rates. In the end-user market, private hospitals accounted for the largest share, majorly due to the increasing use of large-volume infusion pumps and syringe infusion pumps to administer fluids for various clinical conditions in animals, and growth in animal health expenditure.

DRE Veterinary (U.S.) and Jorgensen Laboratories (U.S.) hold the major share of the U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market and will continue to dominate the market between 2016 and 2021. Some of the other players operating in this market are Heska Corporation (U.S.), Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Q Core Medical Ltd. (Israel), Grady Medical System Inc. (U.S.), Mediaid Inc. (U.S.), Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. (U.K.), Joergen Kruuse A/S (Denmark), and Kent Scientific Corporation (U.S.).

