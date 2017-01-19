Safanad Supports CentralColo Affiliate to Acquire 200,000-Square Foot Data Center in Northern Virginia

Represents Safanad's second data center investment

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Safanad Limited ("Safanad"), a global principal investment firm, is pleased to announce it has acquired its second data center operation in partnership with Industry Capital.

Responding to increasing demand for critical data center capacity in key geographic locations, CentralColo Holdings ("CentralColo") announced that it has acquired through an affiliated venture the 280,000-square foot Tysons Technology Center in Vienna, Virginia and CentralColo will be the operator. The project is strategically located just off the Washington DC beltway, equidistant from downtown Washington DC and Ashburn Virginia, within the Tysons Corner market, which constitutes the largest office submarket in the greater Washington DC metro area and is the twelfth largest employment center in the country.The property consists of a 200,000-square foot Tier 3 data center and an 80,000-square foot office building and campus on 14.5 acres.

Today, the connectivity-rich data center features 9 megawatts of capacity for anchor enterprise customers that include some of the world's largest hyper scale cloud and network providers, as well as government organizations. Total occupancy of the project exceeds 75% and CentralColo plans to add an additional 4 megawatts over the next twelve to eighteen months. CentralColo has already introduced the first new customer to the data center, Atlantic Metro/InfoRelay, a leading cloud, network, managed services, and managed hosting provider.

In addition to the proximity of the project to Ashburn which affords the occupants tremendously low latency and multiple connectivity options, the site has the added advantage of having a multitude of backbone network connections which are diverse to the Ashburn network. The data center is currently connected with 14 premiere telecommunication and fiber carriers with others expressing interest in establishing a presence in the facility based on CentralColo's plans for additional enterprise, government and service provider customers coming online.

CentralColo is an operator of data centers offering both hybrid IT and colocation services to a global client base. In August 2016, Safanad and San Francisco based investment firm, Industry Capital, announced a partnership to invest in CentralColo. CentralColo's first facility is in the heart of Silicon Valley, providing hosting and connectivity services to a broad array of customers. CentralColo is positioned to address the needs of both mission critical IT loads, cloud services/solutions and high density compute requirements such as data analytics, research and development, testing, warehousing, and staging platforms.

"The Tysons Technology Campus with its highly desirable location within the Northern Virginia market now gives us the perfect East Coast asset to complement our first project in the Silicon Valley," said Ken Parent, Chief Executive Officer of CentralColo."These two assets provide the company with a strong platform for growth as we look to continue to expand in additional markets and support our customers with a variety of connectivity and hosting services supporting hybrid IT solutions."

Craig Kahler, Director of Private Equity at Safanad, added, "We are thrilled with this strategic acquisition as it positions CentralColo as a premier data center operator and further strengthens our partnership with Ken and the CentralColo team."

About Safanad

Safanad is a global principal investment firm that invests in real estate, private equity and public markets. As principal investors, Safanad preserves and grows wealth through a disciplined industry focused investment approach that builds relationships with exceptional management partners and top industry leaders. With offices in New York, Dubai and London, the firm seeks to identify global investment opportunities poised to deliver consistently attractive returns, where the firm's capital and investment expertise support value creation. For more information, visit www.safanad.com

About Industry Capital

Industry Capital is a private equity firm investing in real assets globally. Industry Capital and its affiliated entities maintain top-tier track records across investment platforms. In addition to its real asset platforms, Industry Capital owns an interest in wealth management firm, Osborne Partners Capital Management, that manages portfolios on behalf of high-net-worth individuals and institutions. For more information, visit www.industrycapital.com

About CentralColo

CentralColo owns and operates regulated data centers and provides IT services for hybrid IT solutions. This includes fiber connectivity, high power and efficient cooling, colocation services, and metered power down to a single circuit. CentralColo's first facility is a large carrier neutral, network dense and cross connect friendly Tier III data and compute center with over 8 MW of IT load in the heart of Silicon Valley. The Company is expanding nationally and recently announced the acquisition of a 200,000 square foot data center in Northern Virginia. For more information, visitwww.centralcolo.com.

