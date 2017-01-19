

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices remained unchanged in December after falling in the previous two months, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index showed no variations in December from a year ago, following a 0.1 percent slight drop in November.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages fell 2.8 percent annually in December, while those of miscellaneous goods and services grew by 2.2 percent.



Month-on-month, the CPI remained flat from November, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, declined at a stable rate of 0.2 percent year-over-year in December. Similarly, the HICP fell at a steady pace of 0.1 percent over the month.



The annual average rate of inflation in 2016 was 0% versus -0.3% In 2015. Prices on average, as measured by the HICP fell by 0.2 percent in 2016 compared to no change in 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX