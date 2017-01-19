

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $826 million, or $0.77 per share. This was up from $755 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $3.79 billion. This was up from $3.72 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $826 Mln. vs. $755 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $3.79 Bln vs. $3.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%



