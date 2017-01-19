Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers" conference to their offering.
This intensive four-day programme uses up-to-date MBA thinking and techniques to focus on the real and challenging issues that are confronting today's in-house legal departments.
The expert trainers from a legal and business background will share with participants their own experiences from working as in-house lawyers and business managers. They will refer to and explore up-to-the-minute management and leadership methodologies and techniques. This programme also offers a unique opportunity to share existing best practice and establish industry-wide norms with colleagues from different organisations and countries.
Agenda:
Day One
09.00 Registration and refreshments
09.30 Welcome, introductions and objectives setting
Mark Prebble, Lawyers in Business
09.45 MODULE 1: Business strategy and strategic planning
Your strategy
Strategy, tactics and choices
11.00 Refreshments
11.15 Strategies for winning v strategies for success
13.00 Lunch
14.00 MODULE 2: Developing your strategy for legal services
15.30 Refreshments
15.45 Selecting and selling the right options for the provision of legal services
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Developing a blueprint
17.00 Close of day one
Day Two
09.00 Refreshments
09.30 MODULE 3: Leading and managing strategic change
Strategy, change and people
How you experience change
11.00 Refreshments
11.15 The change toolkit
13.00 Lunch
14.00 MODULE 4: Project management and team-work
The essentials of project management
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Applying the project management approach to your work
15.00 Refreshments
15.15 Teamwork
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Developing the in-house legal team
17.00 Close of day two
Day Three
09.00 Refreshments
09.30 MODULE 5: Understanding the business from a financial perspective
The history and the accounts
11.00 Refreshments
11.15 The future and the need for business processes
13.00 Lunch
14.00 Practical exercise: Forecasting cashflow, profit and loss and a balance sheet
MODULE 6: Managing a budget and external expenditure
15.30 Refreshments
15.45 Finding ways of operating more creative and win-win' fee arrangements
Making sure there are no unforeseen surprises on fees
17.00 Close of day three
Day Four
09.00 Refreshments
09.30 MODULE 7: People management and leadership
Understanding and fostering motivation and engagement:
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Performance management scenarios
11.00 Refreshments
11.15 Emotional intelligence and leadership qualities
13.00 Lunch
14.00 MODULE 8: Influencing and decision-making
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Contributing effectively to decision-making
15.00 Refreshments
15.15 The view from the other side
16.00 Question and answer consultation session with Mark Prebble
16.30 Close of course
