PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 18-January-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 402.65p INCLUDING current year revenue 407.38p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 398.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 402.95p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---