Frost & Sullivan recognizes MEMEX Inc. as 2016 Global Product leader in Machine Monitoring System

Frost & Sullivan Commends MEMEX's Impressive Technical Expertise in Developing its Flagship Machine Monitoring and Automation Solution, MERLIN into a Robust IIoT platform

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the global machine monitoring systems market, Frost & Sullivan has recognized MEMEX Inc. with the 2016 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Leadership. With this award, MEMEX receives worldwide acclaim for its turnkey machine monitoring and automation solutions, especially its flagship product, MERLIN, a next generation scalable IIoT communication platform. The company continuously improves its products to stay relevant to a cross section of customers from the aerospace, automotive, and advanced industrial sectors. It further sets itself apart with its outstanding technical service, support, training, and software development programs.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459030/Frost_Sullivan_MEMEX.jpg



By offering true shop floor to top floor communication and visibility at plant- and enterprise-level along with enhanced data collection, and tailored reporting capabilities, MERLIN presents specific data results that customers need to make strategic decisionsreducing their overall capital expenditure. The MERLIN platform connects the shop floor with the top floor of any manufacturing facility by leveraging the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Mega Trend in its overall concept and design. Acknowledging the importance of user friendliness, MEMEX designed the system in a way that the installed communications base and open machine integration software collects and houses all machinery data in a single, easy-to-access control panel and displays the data on an interactive dashboard. Furthermore, MERLIN helps customers track and understand various performance metrics displayed on its system dashboard and performance trend charts.

"One of the distinguishing features of MERLIN is its operator portal, with its ability to perform machine-related operator inputs through a Microsoft Windows-based application," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst, Rohit Karthikeyan. "This parameter-driven software allows operators to quickly tailor the operator portal to display the information they need on their personal devices. It makes the machine information accessible while still channeling operator information inputs, commands, and notices through the plant's communication platform."

Underlining its commitment to innovation, MEMEX expanded MERLIN's offerings to include:

MERLIN Tempus, which supports enterprise-level machine connections and serves as a platform for shop floor communications

MERLIN MES, which enhances monitoring and browser-based graphical display capabilities for complete manufacturing execution systems

MERLIN DNC, which facilitates file transfers to machines from computer-aided drawing and manufacturing programs

MERLIN FOEE, which provides specialized financial overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) metrics to visualize real-time hourly profit contribution by product

MERLIN MTC-One, a circuit board hardware that connects machines to a network with multiple analog and digital inputs

MEMEX has taken innovation a step further by including product features such as the HTML-based widgets in the dashboard presentation layers of MERLIN. These widgets permit customers to smoothly tailor their data reporting to show only specific and relevant machine performance information to production teams. Combined, these features result in a highly scalable data reporting solution.

"MEMEX looks to make 'cross-industry machine connections' by providing machine and process monitoring, OEE, and communications functionalities," noted Karthikeyan. "No other machine monitoring system offers such a solution, and it helped MEMEX achieve its mission of measuring manufacturing excellence."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the solution quality and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for outstanding achievement in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research.

About MEMEX

MEMEX Inc., the developer of MERLIN, an award winning IIoT technology platform that delivers tangible increases in manufacturing productivity in Real-Time, is the global leader in machine to machine connectivity solutions. Committed to its mission of "Successfully transforming factories of today into factories of the future" and encouraged by the accelerating adoption and success of MERLIN, MEMEX is relentlessly pursuing the development of increasingly innovative solutions suitable in the IIoT era. MEMEX envisions converting every machine into a node on the corporate network, thereby, creating visibility from shop-floor-to-top-floor. MEMEX, with its deep commitment towards machine connectivity, offers solutions that are focused on finding hidden capacity by measuring and managing Real-Time data. This empowers MEMEX's customers to effectively quantify and manage OEE, reduce costs and incorporate strategies for continuous lean improvement. For more information, please visit:www.MemexOEE.com

Media Contact

MEMEX Inc.:

David McPhail, CEO

Phone: 519-993-1114

Email:david.mcphail@MemexOEE.com

Rashi Rathore, Marketing Manager

Phone: 905-635-3040ext103

Email:Rashi.Rathore@MemexOEE.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Chiara Carella

P: +44 (0) 207.343.8314

F: 210.348.1003

E: chiara.carella@frost.com