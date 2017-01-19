NuGen Joins UK Nuclear Industry Delegation on Trade Mission to Japan

MANCHESTER, England, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The UK-Japan Nuclear Industry Forum 2017 was held at the British Embassy in Tokyo this week, with companies from Japan and the UK meeting to discuss opportunities for working together more closely.

Representatives from the UK nuclear industry - including NuGen and Toshiba, Britain's Energy Coast Business Cluster and the Nuclear Industry Association - attended the event which was arranged by the UK Government's Department for International Trade.

NuGen CEO, Tom Samson, welcomed the opportunity for nuclear new build and decommissioning companies from the two countries to meet and explore opportunities for working together.

"Both countries are at the leading edge of the nuclear industry, have a wealth of experience and have a great deal to offer each other in helping progress projects such as Moorside."

Moorside is set to become the engine of the Northern Powerhouse - providing 3.8GW of electricity from a sustainable source. West Cumbria already has strong links with the Japanese nuclear industry in the research and decommissioning sector, and with over 70 years of experience of the industry and more than one third of the UK's civil nuclear sector based in the region close to Moorside, the region is rightly known as the UK's Centre of Nuclear Excellence.

UK-Japan Industry Forum 19117.jpg, caption: "L-R Sam Hounslow (NuGen's Head of Commercial Development), Gary Shuttleworth (Corporate Affairs Director, NuGen), Dr Keith Franklin MBE (Department for International Trade) and Alastair Evans (Head of Government Affairs, NuGen)."

NuGen is a UK nuclear company owned by Toshiba and ENGIE. When fully operational, the planned Moorside reactors will have a combined capacity of up to 3.8GW gross, enough to power up to six million homes. The first of the three Westinghouse AP1000® reactors is targeted to come online in the mid-2020s. NuGen's Moorside Project will help support the UK Government's low carbon and energy security objectives at a time when existing power plants are retiring and low-carbon generation is required to meet national and international commitments.

Construction of the new reactors will create thousands of skilled jobs over the next decade, and the project is expected to significantly boost the local, regional and national economies, with a large portion of the development and construction programmes accessible to the UK supply chain. AP1000® is a trademark of Westinghouse Electric Company LLC. All rights reserved.