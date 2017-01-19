Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Liabilities and Damages in International Commercial Agreements" conference to their offering.
Now is not the time for weaknesses in your commercial contracts when risk and liability have to be kept to a minimum. During the negotiation of international commercial agreements, the exact exposure in relation to damages is often not properly identified, anticipated or understood.
Frequently, the parties are:
Unaware of the true nature of the law of damages in the chosen governing law of the contract
Unaware of the fundamental differences of approach in the Common Law and Civil Law systems
Unaware that their attempts at limiting or excluding their liability may be ineffective
This specialist two-day seminar has been expressly developed to focus exclusively on this subject. The seminar offers a wide-ranging and detailed understanding of the law of damages under English law with comparisons to Civil Law jurisdictions. Presented by international specialists in the field, the seminar shall enable participants to effectively draft and negotiate contracts with knowledge and confidence.
Agenda:
Day 1
Introduction
Pre-contract agreements background and drafting
Time limits
Exclusions, limitations and maximum liability
Force Majeure, Frustration and Economic Hardship
Retention of title clauses and similar securities
Comparative Workshop Session: Part 1
Day 2
Q A interactive session identifying types of damages
Choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration: Part 1 choice of law and jurisdiction
Choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration: Part 2 arbitration and dispute resolution
Comparative Workshop Session: Part 2
For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sz2ctq/liabilities_and
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119005581/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: International Trade