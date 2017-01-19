Castellum's Year-end Report 2016: 9% Growth in Income From Property Management and a Proposed Dividend of SEK 5.00 per Share

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rental income 2016 amounted to SEKm 4,533 (SEKm 3,299 previous year).

Income from property management amounted to SEKm 2,065 (1,533), corresponding to SEK 8.80 (8.11) per share, an increase of 9%.

Changes in value on properties amounted to SEKm 4,085 (1,837) and on derivatives to SEKm 82 (216).

Net income after tax for the year amounted to SEKm 4,972 (2,881), corresponding to SEK 21.20 (15.24) per share.

Net investments amounted to SEKm 24,737 (2,413) of which SEKm 29,372 (2,321) were acquisitions, SEKm 2,119 (1,232) new constructions, extensions and reconstructions and SEKm 6,754 (1,140) sales.

During the year a new share issue of SEK 6.2 billion and a directed share issue of Castellum shares corresponding to a value of SEK 3.1 billion were carried out in order to finance the acquisition of Norrporten.

Net lease for the year was SEKm 178 (18).

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 5.00 (4.25) per share, equivalent to an increase of 18%, distributed in two equal payments of SEK 2.50 .

"It's gratifying to be delivering strong results - and the Board proposes an increased dividend for the nineteenth consecutive year", says CEO Henrik Saxborn.

"Castellum can summarize a year of historically high activity. The company has made acquisitions amounting to SEK 29 billion - including the acquisition of Norrporten, Sweden's largest real estate transaction 2016 - and we've completed sales of approximately SEK 7 billion. This repositioning means that the real estate portfolio now enjoys higher quality and more centralized locations in growth areas of Sweden and Copenhagen. We have extended average lease maturity and established a broader customer-base through a higher share of public customers. Moreover, net leasing has increased to a significant 178 million Swedish kronor", Saxborn comments.

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 71 billion, and comprises of commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.3 million sq.m.

Castellum own and manage properties through one common brand in five geographical regions with strong local presence. The five geographical regions are: Central, North, Stockholm, West and Öresund.

In 2016, Castellum sustainability performance was awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and Global Sector Leader, handed out by GRESB which means that Castellum is ranked first in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. Further Castellum has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which includes the companies in all industries in the world with best performance in terms of sustainability.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

