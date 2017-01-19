VPNsandmore.com Extends Partnership With PFS to Launch Direct Debit Solution for its International Clients

LONDON, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

VPNsandmore.com has extended it partnership with Prepaid Financial Services (PFS), an e-money and alternative banking provider, to offer Direct Debit payment solution to over 15,000 of its customers.

VPNsandmore.com is Europe's leading supplier of expatriate management services, including issuing satellite television viewing cards, internet services, and VPNs. Partnering with PFS has enabledVPNsandmore.comcustomers to continue to pay for UK services via an alternative banking solution, allowing them complete control of their spending while abroad.

Steven Rose,Sales Director, VPNsandmore.comsaid: "It's not always easy to manage finances in the UK when you live abroad. Our relationship with PFS has continued to evolve and over the years we have had a number of payment methods which PFS have facilitated on our behalf. Initially, we used physical prepaid cards, but most recently the facilitation of Direct Debit payments has added an even more efficient means by which our customers can make their payments."

Mr. Rose concluded: "This additional service has made things quite a lot easier for both ourselves and our customers as there are no expiration date on Direct Debit accounts, unlike the original physical and virtual prepaid cards."

Noel Moran, CEO, PFS said: "We first started working withVPNsandmore.comin 2011 and as PFS's FinTech solutions evolved, we identified several of our clients who would benefit hugely from using our Direct Debit payment facilities.VPNsandmore.comwas a natural fit due to the locational restrictions of its customers."

PFS has now successfully rolled out numerous projects which use Direct Debit functionality as it continues to grow its innovative alternative banking solutions.

Notes to editors:

About Prepaid Financial Services:

Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) is an award winning payments technology specialist offering a comprehensive range of e-money and banking solutions including e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards and current accounts in the UK and the Eurozone. Authorised and regulated by the FCA in the UK, PFS has passported its e-money license across the SEPA region to enable card issuance throughout the region.

Founded in 2008, PFS is now one of the fastest growing issuers inEurope, with programmes live and active in 25 countries with the ability to transact in 22 different currencies. Its products and cutting-edge technology platforms are utilised by governments, local authorities, mobile networking operators, banks and corporates globally.

PFS has been listed within the top 25 fastest growing technology companies in the UK by the Sunday Times Tech Track 100 for 3 consecutive years and most recently ranked number 108 in Deloitte's EMEA Technology Fast 500.

For more information about PFS payment solutions please contact sales@prepaidfinancialservices.com