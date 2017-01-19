Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Contract Law 2017" conference to their offering.
This one day seminar will enable you to:
Understand the contracts you manage
Decrease reliance on external lawyers
Reduce your risk
Avoid expensive legal proceedings
Tighten up your contract clauses
Learn the latest case law and best practice on contracts and contract management
Previous attendees have said:
"Informative, friendly presentation style"
"Very engaging"
"I really liked the emphasis on in-practice experience"
"Very commercially and practically grounded"
Why you should attend
Topics covered will include:
Tips and hints to make your contract terms apply
Protecting your position liability and exclusion latest cases
Anti-corruption and Bribery Act clauses for contracts
Warranties and guarantees
Obligations and rights
Managing contracts and contract termination in a tough economic climate
Recovering goods when the customer goes bust
Intellectual property rights and contracts
Consumer Rights Act 2015
Review of recent case law
Who Should Attend:
Procurement Managers/Purchasing Managers
In-house Lawyers
Company Secretaries
Paralegals
Trainee Solicitors
Contract Managers
Business Development Managers
Others whose work regularly brings them into contact with contracts
For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mdj2mw/contract_law_2017
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119005592/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
