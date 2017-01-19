Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Contract Law 2017" conference to their offering.

This one day seminar will enable you to:

Understand the contracts you manage

Decrease reliance on external lawyers

Reduce your risk

Avoid expensive legal proceedings

Tighten up your contract clauses

Learn the latest case law and best practice on contracts and contract management

Previous attendees have said:

"Informative, friendly presentation style"

"Very engaging"

"I really liked the emphasis on in-practice experience"

"Very commercially and practically grounded"

Why you should attend

Topics covered will include:

Tips and hints to make your contract terms apply

Protecting your position liability and exclusion latest cases

Anti-corruption and Bribery Act clauses for contracts

Warranties and guarantees

Obligations and rights

Managing contracts and contract termination in a tough economic climate

Recovering goods when the customer goes bust

Intellectual property rights and contracts

Consumer Rights Act 2015

Review of recent case law

Who Should Attend:

Procurement Managers/Purchasing Managers

In-house Lawyers

Company Secretaries

Paralegals

Trainee Solicitors

Contract Managers

Business Development Managers

Others whose work regularly brings them into contact with contracts

