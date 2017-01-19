AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones str.3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2017-01-19 13:25 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 18, 2017, a new wording of the Articles of Association of Rokiskio suris AB was registered in the Register of Legal Persons of the Republic of Lithuania due to the decreased Authorized Capital of Rokiskio suris AB in the way of annulment of treasury shares.



Having decreased the Company's Authorized Capital, i.e. having annulled 3,586,797 of ordinary registered shares, the Authorized Capital of Rokiskio suris AB equals to EUR 9,361,540.17 divided into 32,281,173 ordinary registered shares at par value of EUR 0.29.



New wording of the Articles of Association attached.



Dalius Trumpa Board Chairman +370 458 55200



