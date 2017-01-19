Mindtree Reports Constant Currency Revenue Growth of 0.4% q-o-q in Dollar Terms; Earns First $100 Million Client

BANGALORE and WARREN, New Jersey, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mindtree, a global technology services company, announced its consolidated results today for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016, as approved by its Board of Directors.

"Strong deal closures in this quarter are testimony to our expertise-led transformation capabilities. We continue to be seen as a primary partner for both the 'run the business' and 'change the business' technology initiatives of our clients," said Rostow Ravanan, CEO & Managing Director, Mindtree. "We are confident that these competencies and our distinctive culture keep us well positioned to succeed in the current dynamic environment. "

Key Financial Highlights:

Quarter ended December 31, 2016

In USD terms: Revenue at $192.2 million (decline of 0.4% q-o-q* / growth of 4.7% y-o-y) Net profit at $15.3 million (growth of 8.1% q-o-q / decline of 28.3% y-o-y)



*constant currency growth of 0.4%

In Rupee terms: Revenue atINR 12,953 million (decline of 0.01% q-o-q / growth of 7.1% y-o-y) Net profit atINR 1,031 million (growth of of 8.8% q-o-q / decline of 26.7% y-o-y)



Other Highlights:

Clients: 348 active clients as of December 31, 2016 First client added to $100 million category $10+ million clients grew by 1 to 17

People: 16,099 Mindtree Minds as of December 31, 2016 Trailing 12 months attrition is 16.1%

Multi-year and multi-million dollar wins with leading global clients:

A diverse financial services company: Mindtree will provide application maintenance via a managed services model along with supporting distribution, digital, mobility and data applications

A global IT services company: Mindtree chosen as a strategic partner for system integration, digital and infrastructure services

A leading consumer credit reporting agency: Mindtree chosen as a preferred partner for application development and infrastructure support services

A world leader in lawful monitoring and intelligence solutions: Mindtree chosen as strategic partner for product development, analytics and digital initiatives

A leading publishing and events company: Mindtree will provide application support and maintenance services for their ERP platform

A leading beauty care company. Mindtree will provide digital services to build a large and complex platform support their corporate marketing transformation

A leading international tobacco group: Our subsidiary, Bluefin Solutions, will provide system integration services for SAP Business Planning & Consolidation and Data Warehouse on SAP HANA

Awards and recognition:

Named as a leader for Application Outsourcing Capabilities among Midsize Offshore Vendors by Forrester Research

Positioned in the leadership zone for product engineering and embedded systems by Zinnov in the Zinnov Zones 2016 Product Engineering Services report

Recognized by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for excellence in corporate governance

(ICSI) for excellence in corporate governance Announcements

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on January 19, 2017 Recommended an interim dividend of 20% (INR 2 per equity share of par valueINR 10 each) for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 Approved the extension of Mr. Krishnakumar Natarajan's tenure as Executive Chairman to June 30, 2020



Note: The financial results above are in accordance with Ind AS for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2016. Accordingly the figures for previous periods have been restated in accordance with Ind AS.

