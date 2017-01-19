WOODBRIDGE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- PureSnax International, Inc. (OTC PINK: PSNX) ("PureSnax" or "Company"), an innovative functional food and healthy snacks company, is pleased to announce that it has increased its authorized shares to 1B.

"This corporate restructuring allows for increased investment capacity from investors," stated President Pat Gosselin. "We felt this action was required in order to provide the company with a greater array of financing options," added Mr. Gosselin.

Following the increase of authorized shares, there are now currently 198,369,644 shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding. Complete details regarding all corporate restructuring actions will be available in the Company's next 10Q filing.

"We are looking forward to a strong and positive 2017 through the expansion of our distribution outlets and the introduction of new products to the market place. We continue to be committed to the development and delivery of products that meet the ever growing demand for healthier and cleaner ingredients," stated Mr. Gosselin.

About PureSnax International, Inc. (PSNX)

PureSnax International, Inc. is a functional food and healthy snacks company engaged in development, sourcing, branding and distribution of healthy food and snack products through its wellness brand.

