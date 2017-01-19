Helsinki, Finland, 2017-01-19 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, JANUARY 19th, 2017 at 14:30



AP-TELA OY, A SUBSIDIARY OF UUTECHNIC GROUP, CONCLUDES CO-DETERMINATION NEGOTIATIONS



AP-Tela Oy, a subsidiary of Uutechnic Group, concluded the co-determination negotiations according to co-operation act of Finland. The negotiations were based on the restructuring of operations and on the financial and productive reasons of the company. Negotiations concerned entire personnel. It was decided that the number of personnel will be adjusted in accordance with the company's financial situation and order backlog. Terminations of employment contracts will concern 3 persons and temporarily lay-offs will last less than 90 days. AP-Tela Oy has 44 employees.



In Uusikaupunki January 19, 2017



PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ



Board of Directors



Further information: Martti Heikkilä, CEO, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj +358 40 543 1324