With effect from January 20, 2017, the subscription rights in VBG Group AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including February 2, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VBG TR B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009496243 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 131530 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from January 20, 2017, the paid subscription shares in VBG Group AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VBG BTA B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009496250 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 131531 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Andreas Jensen or Niklas Ramstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Stockholm AB