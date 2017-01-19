AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones str.3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2017-01-19 13:37 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company disposed of its treasury shares (3,586,797 units, which makes 10 per cent of the Company's Authorized Capital) after they were annulled. Having annulled the own shares, on January 18, 2017, the decreased Authorized Capital of Rokiskio suris AB was registered in the Register of Legal Persons of the Republic of Lithuania. The Company's Authorized Capital equals to EUR 9,361,540.17 divided into 32,281,173 ordinary registered shares at par value of EUR 0.29. Each par value share provides a right of one vote.



The resolution to decrease the Company's Authorized Capital in the course of share annulment was accepted by the General Meeting of Shareholders on October 28, 2016.



