Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Advanced Reinsurance Contract Wordings" conference to their offering.

Reinsurance industry practices have changed in recent years, placing more and more emphasis and importance on reinsurance contract wordings. It is more apparent that a contract is only an advantage if it exactly rejects what the underwriter intended and the insured expected.

If companies want to avoid lengthy and expensive disputes, they must develop clear and thorough reinsurance agreements and avoid frequent and small nuances that can land reinsurance companies in trouble.

During one intensive day, you will:

Understand the impact of the Insurance Act 2015 on your policy wordings

Learn about how to make contract provisions for war risk, terrorism and political violence

Get up-to-date with developments in applicable law, including the new Rome 1 Regulation

Hear about the role of notice and information clauses

Master the latest developments in property and catastrophe clauses

Gain knowledge of the interplay between entire agreement and arbitration clauses

Understand the implications of recent judgments involving follow clauses

Learn how to be prepared for reinsurance disputes

For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tbtntz/advanced

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119005616/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Reinsurance