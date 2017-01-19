Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "International Business Agreements" conference to their offering.
With the increasing number of cross-border transactions, understanding how to negotiate and draft the terms of international business agreements plays a vital role in achieving successful cross-border deals. With this in mind, this three-day highly practical training programme for in-house lawyers, private practice lawyers, commercial managers and others responsible for the negotiation and drafting of international business agreements has been developed.
This programme includes best practice tools, tips and techniques on all key elements that are essential when drafting and negotiating clear and concise contracts. These include: pre-contract issues; force majeure; contract clauses with financial implications; managing risk; and international law considerations.
Integrated drafting workshops:
A special feature of this seminar is the integrated workshop sessions where delegates will have the opportunity to work through hands-on' contract drafting exercises. Following a general introduction to the topic, delegates will be divided into small working groups to apply in practice and context' tips and techniques learnt during the course of the programme under the guidance of the expert trainer.
Agenda:
Day one
- Programme Director's introduction
- Mastering the skills of international negotiation
- Essentials of international contracts
- WORKSHOP Pre-contract issues with sample agreement and guide
- Confidentiality and NDA's
- WORKSHOP Confidentiality and NDA's with model agreement and checklist for future use
Day two
- Contract clauses with financial implications
- Drafting international collaboration and joint venture agreements with sample
- Exclusions and limitations of liability
- WORKSHOP Damages with sample clauses and tactics
- Force Majeure, frustration and economic hardship a common law/civil law comparison
Day three
- Drafting warranties, guarantees and indemnities in international business agreements with sample clauses
- WORKSHOP Drafting, warranties and indemnities
- Intellectual property rights protection, exploitation and enforcement
- WORKSHOP Selected clauses with guidance and tips from the facilitator
- Choice of law, jurisdiction and ADR and disputes
- WORKSHOP Drafting arbitration and ADR clauses
