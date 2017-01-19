Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Managing and Leading an Effective In-House Legal Department" conference to their offering.
Overwhelming volumes of activity, demanding response time and shortage of resource seem to be the fate of many legal departments. It needs to justify its existence and develop clarity and consensus about what it focuses on and how it is resourced. This has to be done in the context of how the organisation manages legal risk and uses legal services.
This programme enables you to take a step back from the overloaded in-box and explore the options open to you. It includes discussion on issues and solutions, with concurrent workshops, as well as the evaluation of sample materials.
Concurrent practical workshops
The programme features concurrent workshop sessions that addresses the key challenges faced by all organisations when trying to refocus resource to meet the demands of the business. The workshop is split by interest depending on whether you have a multi jurisdictional team or are based in one location.
This programme will explain how to:
Ensure that legal risk and the need for legal services are managed coherently to reduce exposure
Deal with budgetary issues and manage resources to stay cost-effective
Effectively select and manage external lawyers to secure valuable service delivery
Influence and persuade colleagues to ensure all parts of the organisation recognise and manage their legal risk
Take a strategic role in the organisation to make a useful contribution to growth and success
Encourage members of the legal team to contribute more than legal advice to highlight the added value of your department
Understand the challenges and risks of managing cross-jurisdictional teams to deliver more effective solutions
Plus:
As well as receiving full background notes and documentation, delegates will also receive a copy of the recently published publication, 'Managing In-House Legal Services'.
Who Should Attend:
Heads of legal teams or those aspiring to manage other lawyers
Legal affairs directors and managers
Private practice lawyers contemplating a move to a senior in-house role
For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2tbs24/managing_and
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119005619/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Legal