Overwhelming volumes of activity, demanding response time and shortage of resource seem to be the fate of many legal departments. It needs to justify its existence and develop clarity and consensus about what it focuses on and how it is resourced. This has to be done in the context of how the organisation manages legal risk and uses legal services.

This programme enables you to take a step back from the overloaded in-box and explore the options open to you. It includes discussion on issues and solutions, with concurrent workshops, as well as the evaluation of sample materials.

Concurrent practical workshops

The programme features concurrent workshop sessions that addresses the key challenges faced by all organisations when trying to refocus resource to meet the demands of the business. The workshop is split by interest depending on whether you have a multi jurisdictional team or are based in one location.

This programme will explain how to:

Ensure that legal risk and the need for legal services are managed coherently to reduce exposure

Deal with budgetary issues and manage resources to stay cost-effective

Effectively select and manage external lawyers to secure valuable service delivery

Influence and persuade colleagues to ensure all parts of the organisation recognise and manage their legal risk

Take a strategic role in the organisation to make a useful contribution to growth and success

Encourage members of the legal team to contribute more than legal advice to highlight the added value of your department

Understand the challenges and risks of managing cross-jurisdictional teams to deliver more effective solutions

Plus:

As well as receiving full background notes and documentation, delegates will also receive a copy of the recently published publication, 'Managing In-House Legal Services'.

Who Should Attend:

Heads of legal teams or those aspiring to manage other lawyers

Legal affairs directors and managers

Private practice lawyers contemplating a move to a senior in-house role

