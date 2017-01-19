LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ILA) ("iLOOKABOUT" or "the Company") today announced the issuance of 1,481,000 Common Shares to Mr. Gary Yeoman, the Executive Chair of iLOOKABOUT, following the exercise of all of his Series I Warrants. The exercise price of these warrants was $0.15 per share, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $222,150. These warrants were issued to Mr. Yeoman in connection with a private placement completed in January 2013 when Mr. Yeoman joined the Company. The proceeds will be used to help fund the Company's working capital requirements.

About iLOOKABOUT

iLOOKABOUT is a software, data analytics and visual intelligence company focused on real property. The Company primarily serves the property assessment, property taxation, municipal, insurance, and appraisal sectors, both public and private, in North America. iLOOKABOUT's proprietary StreetScape imagery and web-based geographic information system ("GIS") application, GeoViewPort', unifies property related data and enables Desktop Review of properties. iLOOKABOUT has integrated powerful data analytics and workflow management applications into GeoViewPort which create highly valued service offerings for its clients. These offerings include Real Property Tax Analytics ("RPTA") and Realty Tax Management ("RTM"). To augment its technology based offerings, the Company provides real estate consulting services, with a focus on the Property Tax and Valuation sectors.

Headquartered in London, Ontario, Canada, iLOOKABOUT's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Laurence Rose

CEO

laurence.rose@ilookabout.com

1-647-920-6383

www.ilookabout.com