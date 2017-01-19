Introducing Kaptivo: Turn on Your Whiteboard for Live Sharing and Enhanced Collaboration With Distributed Teams

Now Available Through Amazon.com, Kaptivo.com and Staples.com

SAN MATEO, California, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Kaptivo Inc., the company that develops advanced collaboration technology products, today unveiled its flagship product Kaptivo, a new IoT device that for $399 transforms any standard dry-erase whiteboard into an online collaboration tool. Kaptivo is a connected micro-optical camera and advanced processor housed in a stylish design that sits above any whiteboard. It expands the visual communication of individuals, SMBs and large enterprises more effectively than ever before. Kaptivo was developed to help address the challenges faced with maintaining constructive collaboration with remote meeting participants especially during video conferences. Starting today, Kaptivo is available on Amazon, Kaptivo.com and Staples.com.

Video - https://youtu.be/t5j8RV5Mssc

"One in four people video conference every day but have no way to easily share the content from the whiteboards outside of their corporate meeting rooms or home offices," said Nic Lawrence, CEO and Co-Founder of Kaptivo. "We live and work in an accelerating digital and connected world. We saw the important need to ensure the whiteboard, a key productivity tool that so many rely upon, wasn't being left behind."

Kaptivo uses proprietary software and patented computer vision technology to automatically identify and extract only important content while providing a crisp and clear image archive of all board changes. This means that Kaptivo can eliminate people in front of the whiteboard and other visual distractions such as background shadows, reflections and old marker residue left on the board. Other key Kaptivo benefits include: eliminating the need to take notes or photos of the whiteboard, automatically capturing an intelligent archive of all board content changes; "rewinding" the whiteboard to a particular point in the meeting to see how an idea developed and sharing a timeline of content that is generated as a PDF document -- all without any change to the whiteboarding workflow.

Key Kaptivo Features Include:

Easy Share

Share the live whiteboard image remotely to any web browser on any device

Screen-share in video conferences to all participants anywhere

Capture & Save

Automatically capture an image archive of all board changes

Download and share the whole meeting as a multi-page presentation.

Determines changes multiple times per second to grab individual snapshots

Secure

Meeting access approvals

No media storage required

SSL data encryption

Simple Installation

Works with any size of whiteboard or glass board up to 6' x 4'

As easy as hanging a picture frame - no technical skills needed

Takes typically less than three minutes to set up

Wi-Fi connectivity

No extra software to install.

Browser-based interface.

Works with the whiteboards enterprises and individuals already own

How to Get a Kaptivo

Kaptivo is now available on Staples.com and on Amazon Launchpad, a unique program that showcases innovative products from startups to millions of Amazon customers. Kaptivo customers who purchase through Amazon or Staples will benefit from trusted customer service and fast and (with Prime membership) free shipping benefits. Additionally, both on-line retailers provide purchasing solutions that let registered businesses and their designated associates (users) shop for associated business supplies. People who have a business user account can easily purchase on behalf of their employer from either retailer. Customers can also buy on kaptivo.com.

About Kaptivo, Inc.

Kaptivo was developed by Nic Lawrence and Adrian Cable, who met as graduate students in the Engineering Department of Cambridge University. Since then they've been developing cutting-edge optical technology, image processing and embedded software to create products that solve real problems and are easy to use. The founders have built their entire careers making products that enable people to collaborate, communicate and become more creative together. With team members in Silicon Valley, California and Cambridge, UK, the company uses Kaptivo every day to be more productive. For more information please visit kaptivo.com.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457592/Kaptivo_Inc___Introducing_Kaptivo.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457591/Kaptivo_Inc_Logo.jpg