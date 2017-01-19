Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver concentrate filtration plant for Toquepala copper project in Peru

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE, JANUARY 19, 2017 AT 3:00 PM

Outotec to deliver concentrate filtration plant for Toquepala copper project in Peru

Outotec has been awarded a contract by Southern Copper Corporation, a subsidiary of Grupo Mexico S.A.B de CV. ("Grupo Mexico"), for the delivery of concentrate filtration plant to the Toquepala concentrator expansion in Southern Peru. The contract value exceeds EUR 15 million and it has been booked in Outotec's 2017 first quarter order intake.

Outotec's scope of delivery includes the engineering and supply of a filtration plant consisting of automatic pressure filters, ancillaries and control as well as related installation supervision and commissioning services including spare parts. The equipment and services will be delivered mostly during the second half of 2017. The expansion is expected to increase the annual production capacity by 100,000 tons of copper.

"We are pleased to have been given the opportunity to deliver the filtration plant to the expansion project of the Toquepala copper operations. Our comprehensive portfolio of dewatering equipment enables us to tailor efficient and environmentally sound solutions and services for copper concentrate processing", says Kimmo Kontola, head of Outotec's Minerals Processing Business Unit.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Kimmo Kontola, President - Minerals Processing business unit

tel. +358 40 822 7100



Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications

tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817 198

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

