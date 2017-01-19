THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- SOURCE EXPLORATION CORP. (the "Company" or "Source") (TSX VENTURE: SOP) is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 22nd and 23rd and participating in Frank Holmes' session titled Concise, Comprehensive and Compelling Stories. The Frank Holmes session is scheduled from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon on January 22nd at the Speaker Hall, Vancouver Convention Centre West.

The company will also be exhibiting at the AME BC Mineral Exploration Roundup 2017 Conference also being held in Vancouver at Canada Place from January 23rd to 26th.

Source's management team invites current shareholders, potential investors, brokers, analysts and interested parties to visit booth 618 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West and booth 700 at Canada Place to discuss the upcoming 2017 drilling program for its flagship Las Minas property and planned maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate. The company will be displaying high-grade diamond drill hole LM-14- SC- 08, which graded 3.57 g/t Au Eq over 99.0 metres, including 24.11 g/t Au Eq over 9.60 metres.

To view 'Diamond Drill Core DDH LM-14-SC -08', please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/sour0118.pdf

All reported intervals referred to in this news release are core lengths and additional information is required to determine true widths. Assays are uncut, length-weighted average values.

1. Gold equivalent (Au Eq) calculations use metal prices of US $1200/oz. for gold, US $19.00/oz. for silver and US $3.00/lb. for copper. No adjustments have been made for potential relative differences in metal recoveries.

Au Eq g/t equals Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.016) + (Cu% x1.71).

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

The AME BC Mineral exploration Roundup conference is the world's largest resource investment conference dedicated to resource exploration. Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide valuable insights into the resource exploration sector.

For more information on the conference visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/event/54/vancouver-resource-investment-conference-2017

About the AME BC Mineral Exploration Roundup 2017 Conference

The AME BC's Mineral Exploration Roundup conference brings together prospectors, geoscientists, investors, suppliers and those interested in the mineral exploration industry every January in Vancouver.

For more information on the conference visit: http://roundup.amebc.ca/

About Las Minas

The Las Minas Project hosts near-surface gold-silver and copper skarn mineralization and high-grade gold-silver epithermal vein deposits. The project is comprised of six mineral concessions covering approximately 1,616 hectares (3,995 acres), with several small high-grade, past-producing mines and numerous untested targets.

The district is host to one of the largest under explored gold-silver and copper skarn systems known in Mexico, and has a production history that extends back to the Aztec era. The Las Minas granodiorite intrusive measures approximately 10 kilometres in diameter and underlies the Las Minas concessions. The mineralization controls and association with magnetite appear to be similar to parts of the Guerrero Gold belt, which is the site of the Los Filos and Morelos gold deposits.

Las Minas is an early-stage exploration project and does not contain any mineral resource estimates as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The potential quantities and grades disclosed herein are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource for the targets discussed herein. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sonny Bernales, P. Geo, a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Province of British Columbia and a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Bernales is responsible for logistics and supervision of all exploration activity conducted by Source on the property.

The Company has implemented and adheres to a strict Quality Assurance/Quality Control program which includes inserting mineralized standards and blanks into the sample stream, about 1 for every 10 samples. The standards and blanks were obtained from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, BC, Canada. Each sample bag is properly sealed and kept in a secured, restricted storage place prior to shipping to the lab. Samples are shipped directly by Source or picked-up by the lab vehicle with chain of custody/sample submittal signed and dated. The Company sends it samples to SGS Mineral Services (ISO/IEC 17025) at Durango, Mexico, an accredited and independent laboratory.

About Source Exploration

Source Exploration is a Canadian based mineral exploration company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals deposits in Mexico. Source is exploring the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas district in the Veracruz State, Mexico. The district is host to one of the largest under explored skarn systems known in Mexico and has a strong production history that dates back to the Aztec era.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about the magnitude or quality of mineral deposits, anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs, future operations, results of exploration, prospects, commodity and precious metals prices, future work programs, anticipated financial and operational results, capital expenditures and objectives and the completion and timing of mineral resource estimates. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks identified in the Company's disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based on the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

