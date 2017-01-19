sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 19.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,13 Euro		-0,005
-3,70 %
WKN: A11700 ISIN: CA67524Q1321 Ticker-Symbol: 5OIN 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP
OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP0,13-3,70 %