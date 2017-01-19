CHICAGO, ILLINOIS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- BMO Harris Bank announced today its participation in the I-Refi refinance program designed to assist homeowners who owe more than the appraised value of their home. Administered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the I-Refi refinance program provides up to $50,000 in assistance to eligible homeowners to reduce the balance owed on their mortgage and refinance into a new affordable loan based on the current appraised value of their home.

"We want to encourage our customers who owe more on their mortgage than what their home is worth to speak with one of our BMO Harris Mortgage Bankers to learn more about this program," said Alexandra Dousmanis-Curtis, Group Head, U.S. Retail and Business Banking, BMO Harris Bank. We are pleased to participate in this program, which will benefit families and individuals across Illinois."

BMO Harris Bank plans to partner with IHDA and other non-profit agencies to conduct informational events throughout Illinois and Chicagoland. The events will educate the public on eligibility requirements and offer assistance with submitting an application for review. The schedule of events is as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Partner Agency Date / Time Event Location Event Address ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- South Suburban SAT, Jan 21 (10:00- South Suburbs Village of Dolton Housing 12:00) (Village of Dolton) 14122 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL, 60419 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Spanish SAT, Jan 28 (10:00- Chicago (Hermosa) Spanish Coalition Coalition for 12:00) for Housing Housing 1922 N. Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL, 60639 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chicago Urban WED, Feb 1 (6:30- Chicago Chicago Urban League 8:30) (Bronzeville) League 4510 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60653 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latin United WED, Feb 1 (6:30- Chicago (Humboldt Latin United Community 8:30) Park) Community Housing Housing Association Association 1152 N. Christiana (LUCHA) Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60651 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Spanish SAT, Feb 4 (10:00- Chicago (South Spanish Coalition Coalition for 12:00) Chicago) for Housing Housing 9010 S. Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60617 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consumer Credit SAT, Feb 4 (10:00- Far NW Suburbs Woodstock Library Counseling 12:00) (Woodstock) 414 W Judd St, Service (CCCS) Woodstock, IL, of Northern 60098 Illinois ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DuPage MON, Feb 6 (6:30- West Suburbs DuPage Homeownership 8:30) (Wheaton) Homeownership Center (DHOC) Center 1600 E. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL, 60187 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HomeStart and WED, Feb 8 (6:30- Rockford Katie's Cup City of 8:30) 502 7th Street, Rockford Rockford, IL, 61104 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Joseph SAT, Feb 11 (10:00- SW Suburbs (Aurora) Joseph Corporation Corporation 12:00) 32 S. Broadway, Aurora, IL, 60505 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Affordable WED, Feb 15 (6:30- North Suburbs Libertyville Civic Housing 8:30) (Libertyville) Center Corporation of 135 W. Church Lake County Street, (AHCLC) Libertyville, IL, 60048 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwest Side WED, Feb 15 (6:30- Chicago (Belmont Northwest Side Housing Center 8:30) Cragin) Housing Center 5233 W. Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60639 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"The I-Refi program continues our holistic approach to curbing foreclosures and revitalizing struggling communities," said IHDA Executive Director Audra Hamernik. "Even though the housing market is gaining strength nationwide, there are still families across Illinois struggling. There is no comparable program like it and we encourage underwater homeowners to reach out and apply."

The I-Refi program is free to apply for and there is zero cost to attend the informational sessions.

To learn more about the I-Refi program, please visit: https://www.ihda.org/my-home/irefi/

About BMO Harris BankBMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through nearly 600 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Arizona and Florida. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the U.S. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, go to the company fact sheet. Banking products and services are subject to bank and credit approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a North American financial organization with approximately 1,500 branches, and CDN $688 billion in assets (as of October 31, 2016).

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Emily Penate

Chicago

emily.penate@bmo.com

(312) 461-7956

Internet: www.bmoharris.com



