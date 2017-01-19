VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RHT)(OTCQB: RQHTF) ("Reliq" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to announce that it has developed a novel mobile application to support patients who have been prescribed medical marijuana.

"As part of our commitment to high quality patient care in the home, Reliq Health is proud to be launching a mobile application that will help medical marijuana consumers track their usage and record their symptoms," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health. "Studies consistently show that providing patients with the tools they need for self-management of their health conditions produces better health outcomes and reduces healthcare costs. Cannabis is prescribed to treat a wide range of conditions including arthritis, glaucoma, side effects from chemotherapy, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis and post-traumatic stress disorder. Our app allows patients to track cannabis usage and record symptoms specific to their clinical condition, allowing patients and their care providers to determine optimum strain, dosing and mode of administration. Our platform improves access to care by connecting patients with physicians in their community who have experience with medical marijuana, and supports physician-approved automated prescription refills through participating producers."

Reliq intends to market the app to medical cannabis companies in Canada and other jurisdictions where cannabis can be legally prescribed.

