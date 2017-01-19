HOLLYWOOD, FL--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (NASDAQ: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, announced today that it has secured a $5 million contract with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to provide retro commissioning, infrastructure asset condition assessment and other services to modernize the airport's asset portfolio over five years. The improvements will maximize efficiency and reduce energy use.

In addition to the DFW win, NV5 was recently awarded a $5.4 million contract to provide quality assurance testing services at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL), and terminal redevelopment and commissioning services for a terminal expansion at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).

Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5, said, "NV5 is a national leader in the provision of integrated engineering, consulting, and management solutions to aviation clients, and we have served more than 69 major airports around the country. For performing commissioning services alone, NV5 has received over $25 million in fees from aviation clients over the last 10 years."

Rey Roca, Regional Business Unit Leader and Senior Project Manager for NV5, said, "The enhancement of airport facilities is critically important to securing and enhancing our nation's infrastructure and NV5 is ramping up efforts to serve DFW and other leading airports worldwide using innovative approaches that draw on NV5's diversified service platform."

"NV5's team leverages its global experience to help clients solve problems they may not have even considered. For airports, which are like midsize cities in complexity, this forward thinking can provide tremendous value," said Dave Harrison, PE, LEED AP, Vice President and Senior Project Manager for NV5.

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport welcomes more than 65 million customers every year, making it one of the most frequently visited superhub airports in the world. DFW Airport customers can choose among 157 domestic and 56 international nonstop destinations worldwide. DFW is in the process of modernizing facilities and amenities, and has launched a $2.7 billion Terminal Renewal and Improvement Program to renovate its four original terminal buildings. DFW Airport is also a major economic generator for the North Texas region, producing over $37 billion in economic impact each year. To read DFW's full profile and to learn more, visit on the airport's media room and website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure, engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions. The Company operates 75 offices in 26 states nationwide, and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

