Crisis Commander Simplifies the Mobile Distribution of Business Continuity and Incident Response Plans and Makes Them More Actionable

Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), a global software company that provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications to help keep people safe and businesses running, today announced that it has acquired Sweden-based Svensk Krisledning AB, the developer of the SaaS mobile crisis management solution, Crisis Commander. The acquired solution extends the Everbridge Suite by enabling complementary mobile collaboration, task assignment and response management during critical events.

Executive teams, business continuity managers and security professionals employ the Crisis Commander product to provide mobile access to recovery, crisis and brand protection plans, as well as to manage a crisis or event through role-based assignments and status updates. Organizations can enhance their overall crisis management efforts by ensuring that plans are readily available to responders on the most popular mobile platforms regardless of their location. The Crisis Commander solution also simplifies updating plans for changes to personnel or processes, and enhances visibility into response progress during an event. The highly intuitive product is used by over 100 customers, including Volvo Group, Nestle S.A., Siemens Sweden, Nissan Motor Company, The Absolut Group and Tui Group.

"Organizations have traditionally relied on paper and binders to record and store their crisis plans, but that practice is very outdated in a mobile world," said Jaime Ellertson, CEO of Everbridge. "Crisis Commander naturally fits with our commitment to helping organizations be better prepared to keep people safe and to rapidly respond to business incidents. The solution makes the coordination, collaboration, and follow-through of response during an event more transparent and auditable."

The Crisis Commander product is highly complementary to the Everbridge suite and its two-way communication and automated workflow capabilities will be heightened by integration with the platform. The acquisition brings technology that will enhance Everbridge's core mobility platform and extend the capabilities of its market leading employee safety and security solutions.

"The opportunity to join forces with the Everbridge team presented a strategic opportunity for the Crisis Commander team. We can now merge our robust mobile collaboration offerings with the industry leader for critical communications to offer the strongest crisis management and response solution in the industry," said Thomas Hagström, CEO, Svensk Krisledning AB. "We are excited about joining the Everbridge team and continuing our journey of serving the business continuity and crisis management efforts of organizations around the globe."

Svensk Krisledning is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Everbridge, and the company's employees will remain based in Stockholm. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on 2017 revenue or profitability.

