Today Zoho announced the launch of Notebook for Mac, bringing a refreshing perspective to the note-taking market. With smartphone and tablet apps, a browser extension, and now a desktop version, Notebook is available for free and ad-free, across devices.

Notebook's iPhone app was named a Best App of 2016 by Apple's App Store. The team has brought the same visual elegance and ease of use to the Mac. You can see a video of the application in action by clicking here:

http://zoho.to/notebook

"Creating a note-taking app is easy," said Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist of Zoho. "Crafting a note-taking app that redefines the market is not. That's what we set out to do with Notebook, and we believe we've achieved that, first with our mobile apps and now with our Mac app. And with our Mac app, we actually aimed higher. Not only did we want to create the best note-taking app, we wanted to craft one of the best Mac apps."

Notebook for Mac's Key Features Include:

Create Notes: Notebook's mobile apps introduced the concept of Note Cards: dedicated note types for text, checklists, audio, photos, and sketches. The same concept has been applied to the Mac app, creating a simple and enjoyable note-taking experience.

Customization: A notebook is a personal, thoughtful space. Notebook encourages users to make the app their own by giving 25+ hand-drawn notebook covers to choose from, and the option to add their own. Individual notes can be grouped and color coded with default colors or by choosing from a color wheel.

Notable Gestures: Notebook brings the familiarity and ease-of-use of your smartphone to your Mac. With a trackpad, users can navigate Notebook without making a single click. Users can open and close notebooks, and group and ungroup stacks of note cards by pinching in and out. Users can see more information, lock, or delete note cards with a two finger swipe.

Touch Bar: Notebook works with the MacBook Pro's new Touch Bar, enabling contextual buttons within the app. The Touch Bar can be used on the note card level; it offers formatting options in Text Card, start and stop recording buttons in the Audio Card, and more. Users can also unlock notebooks and note cards with Touch ID.

Pricing and Availability

Notebook for Mac is available worldwide for free. Notebook will remain 100% ad-free across devices, with no sync or device restrictions. The app is optimized and available in multiple languages. It can be downloaded from the following link:

https://www.zoho.com/notebook/notebook-for-mac.html

About Zoho

Zoho is the operating system for business, a cloud-based platform with all the necessary applications to run a business. With more than 20 million users and hundreds of thousands of customers around the world, Zoho provides integrated applications for marketing, sales, and customer support processes; provides communication and productivity tools, including email, chat, and an office suite; and enables businesses to streamline back office operations with an accounting suite and human resources applications. Zoho offers integrated suites, or individual applications directly through zoho.com, or through a worldwide ecosystem of partners.

Zoho is a division of Zoho Corp., a privately-held and consistently profitable company, with more than 4,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA with international headquarters in Chennai, India and offices in Austin, London, Yokohama, and Beijing. For more information, please visit https://www.zoho.com.

