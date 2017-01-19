PQ Bypass, a medical technology company pioneering a fully percutaneous bypass treatment for patients with long, complex arterial blockages in the leg due to peripheral artery disease, today announced the schedule of abstracts and sessions highlighting the Company's PQ DETOUR™ procedure and technologies at the upcoming Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC 2017) taking place in Leipzig, Germany next week.

PQ Bypass presentations at LINC 2017 include:

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

10 Steps to Percutaneous Bypass of Extra Long, Complex SFA Occlusions, Prof. Grzegorz Halena Room 1, Main Arena; 17:21 - 17:28

FIRST TIME DATA RELEASE: The DETOUR Trial: Six-month Outcomes of Percutaneous Bypass in Long Segment Femoral-popliteal Occlusions, Prof. Dierk Scheinert Room 1, Main Arena; 17:28 - 17:35



Thursday, January 26, 2017

Percutaneous Bypass with the DETOUR Procedure: Using the Femoral Vein as a Natural Conduit ... In Situ with a Twist! Prof. Grzegorz Halena Room 1, Main Arena: 11:47 - 11:53



About the PQ DETOUR Procedure

During the PQ DETOUR procedure, fluoroscopic guidance is used to deploy a series of proprietary PQ Bypass Stent Grafts from the popliteal artery into the femoral vein, and from the femoral vein into the superficial femoral artery (SFA) in a continuous, overlapping fashion through two independent anastomoses. The final result is a large lumen, endograft bypass that delivers unobstructed, pulsatile flow from the SFA ostium to the popliteal artery and restores blood flow to the lower extremities.

About PQ Bypass

PQ Bypass, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based medical device company working to transform the treatment of long-segment peripheral artery disease with minimally-invasive endovascular solutions.

PQ Bypass is operated by recognized leaders in the medical device industry. Our executive team members have held senior leadership positions at companies including Medtronic, Abbott, Johnson Johnson, Covidien, and Stryker and also have extensive experience developing medical devices for startups such as Evalve, AccessClosure, Altura, Avinger, and DVI.

The underlying technology and technique used in the percutaneous PQ DETOUR procedure were co-developed by two world-renowned cardiologists and innovators, James Joye, M.D., and Richard Heuser, M.D., who are recognized experts in PAD.

The PQ Bypass technology platform is not available for sale and is currently undergoing clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.pqbypass.com.

