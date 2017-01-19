Ceva Completes Deal to Acquire Portfolio of Merial Swine and Cattle Vaccines and Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatories from Boehringer Ingelheim

LIBOURNE, France, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ceva Santé Animale today completed the acquisition of a diversified portfolio of products, including swine and cattle vaccines and multi-species nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories from Boehringer Ingelheim following its acquisition of Merial Animal Health.

All the products will be immediately available through local Ceva companies or its distributors, with no interruption of supply.

Ceva has been consistently one of the fastest growing top 10 veterinary businesses in the last decade, investing heavily in the development of vaccines, as part of its global preventative health strategy.

Commenting on the deal, Ceva Chairman & CEO Dr. Marc Prikazsky said:

"We are delighted to acquire this range of products and strong pipeline of R&D assets. The knowhow behind these products dates from Pasteur, Rhone-Merieux, Merial and now as Ceva we are conscious that we have a responsibility to maintain this strong veterinary scientific tradition. Our customers can be assured that we will continue to invest to develop the products of both today and tomorrow."

ABOUT CEVA SANTE ANIMALE

Ceva Santé Animale was founded in 1999 and is a global veterinary health company, focused on research, development, production and marketing of pharmaceutical products and vaccines for companion animals, livestock, swine and poultry. Its headquarters are in Libourne (Gironde). Ceva Chairman and CEO is Marc Prikazsky.

Website: http://www.ceva.com

