sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 19.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1888 ISIN: DEXXXXXXX122 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
19.01.2017 | 14:07
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ceva Completes Deal to Acquire Portfolio of Merial Swine and Cattle Vaccines and Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatories from Boehringer Ingelheim

LIBOURNE, France, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ceva Santé Animale today completed the acquisition of a diversified portfolio of products, including swine and cattle vaccines and multi-species nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories from Boehringer Ingelheim following its acquisition of Merial Animal Health.

All the products will be immediately available through local Ceva companies or its distributors, with no interruption of supply.

Ceva has been consistently one of the fastest growing top 10 veterinary businesses in the last decade, investing heavily in the development of vaccines, as part of its global preventative health strategy.

Commenting on the deal, Ceva Chairman & CEO Dr. Marc Prikazsky said:

"We are delighted to acquire this range of products and strong pipeline of R&D assets. The knowhow behind these products dates from Pasteur, Rhone-Merieux, Merial and now as Ceva we are conscious that we have a responsibility to maintain this strong veterinary scientific tradition. Our customers can be assured that we will continue to invest to develop the products of both today and tomorrow."

ABOUT CEVA SANTE ANIMALE

Ceva Santé Animale was founded in 1999 and is a global veterinary health company, focused on research, development, production and marketing of pharmaceutical products and vaccines for companion animals, livestock, swine and poultry. Its headquarters are in Libourne (Gironde). Ceva Chairman and CEO is Marc Prikazsky.

Website: http://www.ceva.com

PRESS CONTACT
Martin Mitchell
Communication Director
+33-05-57-55-40-80
martin.mitchell@ceva.com

Company: Davidson Ryan Dore
Lawrence Dore
Lawrence.dore@drdpartnership.com
Phone: +44(0)207-520-9218


© 2017 PR Newswire