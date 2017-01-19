Seeking to replicate his success in France, Business Wire today named Patrice LeTulle director, Southern Europe, expanding his sales portfolio to include Italy, Spain, French and Italian-speaking Switzerland, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, and Cyprus.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119005075/en/

Patrice LeTulle director, Southern Europe, Business Wire (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, LeTulle will provide strategic guidance, coupled with hands-on leadership, to identify new business opportunities, and to expand Business Wire's profile among key audiences. The region is home to many multinational companies and robust start-ups, who share a need to reach consumer markets and potential investors throughout Europe, and abroad.

"Our plan is to introduce Business Wire's global media and investor services to a region that has historically been underserved by the industry," said LeTulle. "The Paris office has emerged as one of Business Wire's most successful international offices. We are eager to mirror our winning approach in neighboring markets, all of which have enormous potential. An educational campaign will focus on Business Wire's overall value proposition, and the important roles we play in the newsgathering process, and the capital markets."

LeTulle's strategic initiatives will be supported by Business Wire's unmatched regional distribution network, which includes Agence France-Presse, ANSA (Italy), Athens News Agency (Greece), Anadolu Agency (Turkey), and Cyprus News Agency, among other prestigious partners.

LeTulle joined Business Wire in 2008 as an account executive in the Paris office, and was promoted to regional manager in 2013. Under his leadership, the Paris office has solidified its relationships with leading CAC 40 companies, as well as growth companies in neighboring countries. Fluent in English, French and Arabic, LeTulle is a graduate of NEGOCIA and the INSEEC Paris Business School, where he earned a Masters degree in International Business and Management.

LeTulle continues to report to Dick Bromley, Business Wire's senior vice president, business development.

"Patrice's promotion is in line with Business Wire's commitment to expand its sales presence beyond its core international markets," said Cathy Baron Tamraz, company CEO who made today's announcement. "Our goal is to broaden our brand identity, creating awareness among new audiences of our industry-leading communication capabilities. We believe that there is a tremendous opportunity in these markets to introduce both established and aspiring companies to the exciting tools of modern global communications."

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented simultaneous NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers. In 2015, Business Wire teamed up with Al Roker Entertainment to create BizWireTV, a bi-weekly digital video news program that features the top trending news releases that cross the wire.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.comand Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119005075/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

Neil Hershberg, 1 212-752-9600, Ext. 1434