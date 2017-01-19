sprite-preloader
Erik Prince Interviewed on CNN - How To Solve The Libyan Migrant Crisis

HONG KONG, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Erik Prince, Chairman of Frontier Services Group (FSG; HK 500) was interviewed by Becky Anderson on CNN in a segment first broadcasted on 15 January 2017. During the interview Erik discussed a new creative approach to solving the Libyan migrant crisis, following an OpEd published in the Financial Times earlier this month.

The solution focuses on using a public/private partnership to train and support the Libyan administration, thereby halting the flow of thousands of migrants travelling by sea to Europe. The plan involves providing logistical support in Libya, training and equipping Libyan forces with the private sector providing key leadership, intelligence co-ordination, communications and medical support, ultimately stopping migrants from ever reaching the dangers of the Mediterranean.

The full interview can be viewed on the following link:

http://edition.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/01/18/erik-prince-blackwater-anderson-intv-ctw.cnn

About Frontier Services Group

Frontier Services Group Limited ("FSG") (SEHK: 00500) is a publicly listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with its headquarters in Hong Kong and offices in Beijing, Dubai, Nairobi, and Johannesburg. FSG supports businesses operating in frontier markets overcome complex security, logistics and operational challenges. From Asia to Africa, FSG helps transport and protect your people, goods and equipment across air, sea and ground.

Media enquiries:

International media - contact Marc Cohen or Aaron Bass, The PR Office:
E: FrontierServicesGroup@theproffice.com
T: + 44 20 7284 6969


