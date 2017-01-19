Erik Prince Interviewed on CNN - How To Solve The Libyan Migrant Crisis

HONG KONG, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Erik Prince, Chairman of Frontier Services Group (FSG; HK 500) was interviewed by Becky Anderson on CNN in a segment first broadcasted on 15 January 2017. During the interview Erik discussed a new creative approach to solving the Libyan migrant crisis, following an OpEd published in the Financial Times earlier this month.

The solution focuses on using a public/private partnership to train and support the Libyan administration, thereby halting the flow of thousands of migrants travelling by sea to Europe. The plan involves providing logistical support in Libya, training and equipping Libyan forces with the private sector providing key leadership, intelligence co-ordination, communications and medical support, ultimately stopping migrants from ever reaching the dangers of the Mediterranean.

The full interview can be viewed on the following link:

http://edition.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/01/18/erik-prince-blackwater-anderson-intv-ctw.cnn

