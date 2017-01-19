

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $117.56 million, or $1.05 per share. This was higher than $116.75 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.72 billion. This was up from $1.62 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $117.56 Mln. vs. $116.75 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $1.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.2%



