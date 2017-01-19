sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.01.2017 | 14:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Two Day Revenue Recognition Accounting Update 2017 Confernece: Boston, United States - April 20th-21st, 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Revenue Recognition Accounting Update 2017" conference to their offering.

The new Revenue Recognition Standard has finally been issued. The new guidance standardizes how companies should recognize revenue under U.S. GAAP and IFRS. This conference will go through the new guidance and address the latest developments in key areas, significant changes, scope, disclosure and impacts.

Learning Objectives:

- Review the latest changes in key areas
- Understand the big picture concepts from an SEC perspective
- Begin to assess the effects of the new standard on your company or clients

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:00 - 8:45 - Continental Breakfast and Registration

8:45 - 10:15 - Revenue Recognition: New Standard

- Lessons learned from the most recent amendments and EITFs
- Effective date and transition issues
- Scope of new standard and overviews

10:15 - 10:30 - Break

10:30 - 12:00 - Revenue Recognition: New Standard (continued)

- Step 1: identifying the contract
- Step 2: identifying performance obligations
- Step 3: determine the transaction price
- Step 4: allocate the transaction price
- Step 5: recognizing revenue
- other provisions and implementation guidance

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch

1:00 - 2:30 - Revenue Recognition: Case Studies and Practical Examples

- Collectibility, Contingent Revenue, Sales to Distributors
- Performance Obligations Over Time, Elimination of VSOE for Software
- Residual Approach, Term Licenses, Time Value of Money...

2:30 - 2:45 - Break

2:45 - 4:00 - Roundtable Discussion

- Making revenue recognition manageable for those on the front lines
- Engaging in a dialogue: narrowing the gap between sales and accounting
- When and how to communicate issues of emerging importance

4:00 - 4:15 - Break

4:15 - 5:30 - Disclosure Issues

- Reconciliation of contract balances
- Extensive qualitative disclosures
- Disaggregation of revenue
- Interim period disclosures

Agenda: DAY 2

8:30 - 10:15 - ASC 606: Connecting the Dots

- Work through a comprehensive example of a transaction under ASC 606 using a simplified version of a checklist
- Fully interactive session
- Tackle the standard step by step

10:15 - 10:30 - Break

10:30 - 12:00 - Tax Impact of the New Standard

- Why does it matter
- Overview of income recognition rules
- Tips & best practices

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch

1:00 - 2:30 - Revenue Recognition: Added Case Studies and Practical Issues

- Contract Costs
- Contract Modifications
- Warranties
- Other

2:30 - 2:45 - Break

2:45 - 4:20 - Transition Issues

- What steps to take now
- Guidance on adjustments as business models evolve (i.e. cloud computing)
- Resulting changes to sales/operations/IT/accounting policies

For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fl5rlg/revenue

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire