Global Data Center Rack PDU Market Growth of 6.78% by 2021: Increased Demand for Data Centers / Rise in Complexity of Data Center Designs - Research and Markets

The global data center rack power distribution unit market to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is use of DC power in data center. Powering of data centers using DC is still in its nascent stage. It is difficult for existing data center operators to operate on DC without proven efficiency in long-term operations. However, the use of AC power is more common in data centers. IT infrastructure that currently runs on DC power function by converting AC to DC. Solar panels also produce DC power.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased demand for data centers. The increased use of technologies such as cloud computing and big data analytics has fueled the demand for data centers worldwide. Therefore, the number of data centers has increased considerably. This, in turn, is fueling the adoption of racks and rack PDU products.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is rise in complexity of data center designs. Designing a data center is a complex task. During the designing process, there are factors such as the present IT load and future loads that are critical for successful operations for a period of around 5-10 years. The wiring architecture of PDUs and IT infrastructure inside a rack are important. With increased operational requirements, the number of IT infrastructure equipped inside a single rack has increased. These installations will lead to the complexity of the wiring infrastructure.

Key Vendors:



CyberPower Systems

Eaton

Vertiv

Legrand (Raritan)

Schneider Electric

Server Technology

Tripp Lite



Other Prominent Vendors:



Black Box

Canovate

Chatsworth Products

Cisco

Conteg

Delta Power Solutions

Emcor (Crenlo)

Enlogic (CIS Global)

Fuji Electric

Geist Global

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Leviton

Methode Electronics

Others.



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



