LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- GAWK, Inc. (OTC PINK: GAWK) CEO Scott Kettle is pleased to announce that GAWK in its commitment to pro-active shareholder communication has retained the services of Growth Circle for long-term Investor Relations services.

"We have always made an effort to provide disclosure and clarity to our stakeholders as is appropriate for a public company, GAWK made the determination that an increased effort would be beneficial to all stakeholders as we grow," stated Scott Kettle, CEO of GAWK.

"Growth Circle focuses on communications efforts that support the self-directed investors that have been supportive of our Company to date -- we look forward to implementing plans to share the experience of growing GAWK from its current stage into one of the largest players in the VOIP and Cloud Services arena," continued Scott.

The first effort of this new communications partnership will be a shareholder conference call during which the Management team will discuss the closing of fiscal 2016 and plans for 2017.

Please join us for a shareholder call on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 10 am PST. The Call in details are (701) 801-1211 with the access code 599-634-049#.

About GAWK, Inc.

GAWK, Inc. offers a suite of cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications solutions to small, medium, and large businesses; and offers domestic and international voice services to communications carriers worldwide. It offers a suite of advanced data center and cloud-based services, including fault tolerant, high availability cloud servers, which comprise platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, and a content delivery network; managed network services that converge voice and data applications, structured cabling, wireless, and security services, as well as include Internet access via Ethernet or fiber at speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps; and data center solutions, including cloud services, colocation services, and business continuity services, such as storage and security. www.gawk.com

About Growth Circle, Inc.

Growth Circle provides a wide range of investor relations and advisory services for emerging growth companies -- they focus on content production that communicates the fundamental story of its client companies often using video of its clients to communicate messages with a human element. Please visit their site at www.growthcircle.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are based on GAWK's current assumptions, beliefs and expectations, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause GAWK's actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "possibility," "offer," "if," "negotiate," "when," "believe," "will," "estimate," "continue," and similar expressions. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: ongoing and future intellectual property enforcement actions; the ability to successfully litigate or settle claims of patent infringement; GAWK's ability to obtain necessary financing, generate sufficient cash flow, and maintain appropriate indebtedness; and the increasing development of market competition in the area of telecommunications. These factors and others are described in more detail in GAWK's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in GAWK's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of these reports can be found on GAWK's website (www.gawk.com) under the heading "Investor Relations." GAWK is providing this information as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

GAWK, Inc.

Investor Relations

888.754.6190 Ext. 3



