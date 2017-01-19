PractiFI and SMS-Magic Partner to Deliver Integrated SMS Functionality to Financial Services Businesses

NEVADA, USA and SYDNEY, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PractiFI, one of Australia's leading financial services technology platforms, today announced an integration with SMS-Magic, which will enable PractiFi clients to communicate with their customers via SMS. With the immediate availability of this integration, PractiFI users can send text messages directly from a client record.

SMS-Magic is a proven global messaging application for CRMs that allows users to drive real-time and relevant conversations with customers and prospects from CRMs. The integration will help PractiFI to provide an additional low cost, high impact method of client engagement for financial services businesses.

In conjunction with PractiFI's automated workflows, the SMS-Magic integration will facilitate the use of SMS to improve communication, from reminding clients of upcoming appointments to engaging in two-way conversation. SMS will also be another valuable data source for PractiFI Analytics.

"Partnering with SMS-Magic delivers on our commitment to connect financial planning firms and superannuation funds with their clients and members in an omnichannel model," said Glenn Elliott, CEO, PractiFI.

The integration between PractiFI and SMS-Magic ensures that messages are captured as interactions on the client record, providing a real-time single view of client communication.

"With SMS-Magic's powerful features like Analytics, Automation, and MMS, PractiFI clients will get a quick and effective communication channel within their CRM," says Nitin Seth, CEO, SMS-Magic.

About SMS-Magic

SMS-Magic is a proven, global messaging application for popular CRM platforms, with over 1500 clients across 190 countries. SMS-Magic enables CRM users to seamlessly use messaging to engage buyers and win and retain more new customer revenue.

About PractiFI

PractiFI is the industry application for running financial services businesses. PractiFI connects financial advice, superannuation/pensions, insurance, investments and lendingon theSalesforce platform.

http://www.practifi.com

Reference Links - http://www.screen-magic.com/blog/practifi-sms-magic-partner-to-deliver-integrated-sms-functionality-to-financial-services-businesses/

Media Contact:

Koeli Chatterjee

koeli@screen-magic.com

Manager - Marketing & Communication

Screen-Magic Mobile Media

