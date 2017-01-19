Plasterboard Market Worth 23.85 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Plasterboard Marketby Type (Standard, Fire-Resistant, Sound-insulated, Moisture-Resistant, Thermal, Specialist, Impact-Resistant), Form (Tapered-Edged and Square-Edged), End-Use Sector, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to grow from USD 18.07 Billion in 2016 to USD 23.85 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2016 and 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse163 market data Tables and47 Figures spread through201 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Plasterboard Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/plasterboard-market-256835989.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The global Plasterboard Market is projected to witness significant growth in the next few years due to the increase in consumer preferences for low cost, durable, and easily installable construction materials. Rise in construction activities in emerging economies and increase in inclination toward sustainable construction methods are creating growth opportunities for the Plasterboard Market.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=256835989

Non-residential sector to gain maximum traction during the forecast period

The non-residential sector is projected to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the booming building construction industry in the Asia-Pacific, Latin American, and Middle Eastern & African regions where plasterboard is used as a key material for the construction of non-residential buildings. Additionally, characteristics such as easy installation & damage repair, quick construction, and flexible architecture have made plasterboard the preferred choice in the construction of non-residential buildings.

Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=256835989

Fire-resistant segment projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the fire-resistant segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. This growth can be attributed to the new commercial constructions such as shopping centers and corporate offices as well as government regulations regarding safe building construction in most European and North American countries.

Asia-Pacific region constitutes the largest market share in the Plasterboard Market

The Asia-Pacific region contributes a major market share in the global Plasterboard Market. It is also projected to register the highest growth from 2016 to 2021, while China is projected to be fastest-growing country-level market in the region for the Plasterboard Market. North America is projected to grow at the second-highest rate between 2016 and 2021, with the U.S. registering the highest growth rate in the region. Emerging economies such as South Africa, Brazil, and countries in the Middle East are projected to grow at moderate CAGRs between 2016 and 2021.

The major players in the Plasterboard Market include Armstrong World Industries Inc. (U.S.), Etex Group (Belgium), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Gypsum Management and Supply, Inc. (U.S.), USG Corporation (U.S.), Georgia Pacific LLC (U.S.), Boral Limited (Australia), KNAUF Gips KG (Germany), Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand), LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland), and National Gypsum Company (U.S.).

Browse Related Reports:

Roofing Systems Market by Material (Asphalt, Metal, Plastic, Clay, Concrete), Product (Shingles & Plates, Tiles), Construction Type (New Construction & Reform Construction), End-Use Sector (Residential & Non-Residential) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/roofing-system-market-88256875.html

Dry Construction Market by Type (Supporting Framework & Boarding), Material (Metal, Wood, Plasterboard, Plastic, & Others), System (Wall, Ceiling, Flooring, & Others), Application (Residential & Non- Residential) & Region - Trends and Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dry-construction-market-230745531.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets