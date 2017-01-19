TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- BMO Asset Management Inc. ("BMO AM") today announced the January 2017 cash distributions for certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)(i) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs at the close of business on January 30, 2017, will receive cash distributions payable on February 6, 2017.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash Distribution BMO ETFs with Monthly Distributions: Ticker per Unit ($) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.0200 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.0280 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.0430 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.0360 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.0370 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.0440 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.0380 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.0410 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.0630 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.0400 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.0270 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.0300 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.0600 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY 0.0670 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF 0.0650 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.0510 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZIC.U 0.0400 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.0260 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.0410 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST 0.1650 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO S&P/TSX Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.0720 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT 0.0550 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE 0.0880 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.0560 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 0.0780 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU 0.0780 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.0810 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH 0.0950 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZWH.U 0.1000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV 0.0630 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.0420 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD 0.0510 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 0.0660 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZDY.U 0.0510 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI 0.0800 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.1150 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZPW.U 0.1150 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH 0.0850 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.1200 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(i)BMO ETFs are administered and managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and portfolio manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

S&P® is a trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZEB. ZEB is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such ETF.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and has been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA. ZWA is not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones, and their respective affiliates, make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such a product(s).

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Established in May 2009, BMO Financial Group's ETF business is a leading ETF provider in Canada. BMO ETFs provide Canadian investors with broader choices and greater access to an innovative portfolio of investment products.

About BMO Financial Group

Established in 1817, and currently marking its 200th year of operations, BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America. With total assets of $688 billion as of October 31, 2016, and more than 45,000 employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Mark Beazley

Toronto

(416) 867-3996

mark.beazley@bmo.com



Valerie Doucet

Montreal

(514) 877-8224

valerie.doucet@bmo.com



