Herlev, 2017-01-19 14:36 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In accordance with the Danish Companies Act § 55 and the Securities Trading Act § 29, we hereby announce that Bilhuset Ribe ApS has informed us that they have reduced their shareholding in Dalhoff Larsen & Horneman A/S and now hold less than 5,00% shares corresponding to less than 5,00 % of the share capital and the votes.



Inquiries concerning this announcement can be made on telephone no. +45 41 95 38 29.



