Scientific Games Brings World's Best Gaming and Lottery Experiences to London at ICE Totally Gaming 2017

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") will showcase the industry's broadest international product portfolio designed to empower customers with the world's best gaming and lottery experiences at ICE Totally Gaming February 7-9 at ExCeL, London in stand N1 - 440.

Scientific Games Chief Executive Officer and President Kevin Sheehan said, "ICE provides us with an unparalleled opportunity to present our newest innovations and transformative technologies for the international market, and is an important opportunity to connect with customers and demonstrate our groundbreaking solutions to drive player engagement, accelerate their revenue growth, and enhance operating efficiencies."

Transformative Slot Games and Cutting-Edge Cabinets Empower Player Experience

Scientific Games will feature its newest slot platforms and a host of game content to empower engagement and excitement across the casino floor.

The TwinStar dual-screen cabinet is a stunning platform for Bally and WMS games. Incorporating the next-generation ArgOS operating system, TwinStar features high-speed processing and video capabilities, along with features such as a larger iDeck multi-touch button deck; two 61-centimeter (24-inch) HD displays; a 55-centimeter (22-inch) full HD digital topper; premium sound; and game-synchronized edge lighting.

The Company will highlight engaging content for TwinStar, including its Lock It Link near-area progressive titles Lock It Link Diamonds' and Lock It Link Night Life'. The entertaining Lock It Link respins feature adds entertainment as certain symbols lock and increase the value of each of the same symbol by the player's bet.

Another ICE reveal is the Dualosplatform,a dual 58.4-centimeter (23-inch) HD screen cabinet with superior sound, OLED digital buttons, integrated ambient lighting, and a 47-centimeter (18.5-inch) digital topper. The cabinet comes with a rich game library of titles from Scientific Games' leading brands Bally, Shuffle Master and WMS.

ICE Premium Portfolio Empowers More Play with Popular Brands

Scientific Games will display an engaging premium game library, featuring game titles based on popular licensed brands.

WORLD OF WONKA', already a top performer in the United States , is sure to be a favorite with ICE attendees. Featured on the groundbreaking Gamescape' platform, WORLD OF WONKA takes players on an unforgettable musical journey through the deliciously delightful, whimsically wonderful world of WILLY WONKA' featuring every kind of chocolate and sweet treat imaginable. Featuring three vivid, HD displays that angle toward the player, and a 101.6-centimeter (40-inch) curved top screen, players will feel the sensation of being wrapped inside WONKA's wondrous world.

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL' KOOZA' takes center stage, pairing the award-winning ALPHA 2 Pro WAVE 360 slot configuration with the acrobatic adrenaline rush of KOOZA. This CIRQUE DU SOLEIL KOOZA-inspired gaming experience is rich in surprises, with bonus events, beautiful graphics, HD show video, breathtaking music, and a special in-game appearance by The Trickster, a popular CIRQUE DU SOLEIL KOOZA character.

THE SIMPSONS' game on the pioneering Gamescape cabinet delivers breakthrough motion zone sensor technology that enables players to become part of the game. Players travel through Springfield with Homer, Moe, Apu, Chief Wiggum and other favorites and experience the chance at winning a progressive jackpot along with a Donut Wheel and three other bonus events.

THE GODFATHER® theme on the s32, offering free spins with double the lines, a five-level near-area progressive jackpot, and random character symbols that award character upgrades, respins, multipliers or more credits.

SPIDER-MAN' theme on the ALPHA 2 Pro Wave® cabinet, featuring a three-level progressive jackpot and a wheel feature.

SPACE INVADERS', named "Best Slot Product" at G2E 2016, is a new style of slot game that combines classic arcade fun with slot entertainment and skill-based play.

New Casino Systems Solutions Empower Player Engagement, Operating Performance

Scientific Games, the leading global provider of casino system solutions, demonstrates leading-edge technology to empower player engagement and operating efficiencies:

iVIEW ®4 In-Game Display Manager - A major advancement featuring state-of-the-art web widgets and connectivity to web services. Whether it is floorwide bonusing, secondary wagering, customer service or accessing websites and promotional kiosks, the feature-rich iVIEW4 enables casinos to manage their own content dynamically. Name-brand bonusing with MONOPOLY , CLUE , YAHTZEE and more increases entertainment.

In-Game Display Manager - A major advancement featuring state-of-the-art web widgets and connectivity to web services. Whether it is floorwide bonusing, secondary wagering, customer service or accessing websites and promotional kiosks, the feature-rich enables casinos to manage their own content dynamically. Name-brand bonusing with , , and more increases entertainment. BOSS, an exciting feature that enables players to order drinks from the slot machine through an iVIEW or iVIEW DM touch-enabled player user interface.

Groundbreaking Table Utilities Solutions Empower the Casino Pit

Scientific Games, the global leader in shufflers, chip sorters and other utility products, introduces two new innovations at ICE:

ShuffleStar' is a groundbreaking, low-profile front-loading shuffler that shuffles four to eight decks continuously and features a revolutionary high-speed flat-dealing shoe and sophisticated card recognition using two cameras.

is a groundbreaking, low-profile front-loading shuffler that shuffles four to eight decks continuously and features a revolutionary high-speed flat-dealing shoe and sophisticated card recognition using two cameras. Shufflink', a pioneering innovation that for the first time links shufflers, chip sorters and i-Shoes to the casino-management system to provide real-time data and reporting on table performance - without dealer input, interaction or any manual data collection.

Cutting-Edge Electronic Table Systems Empower Community Play

Taking center stage in electronic table systems innovation, Scientific Games will showcase the PRIZM Game Table', an industry-first in slot cabinet design and winner of "Best Table Game Product" at G2E 2016.

Other electronic table systems highlights include:

Fusion Hybrid , a terminal-based product that connects players with live Stadium Blackjack , Stadium Blackjack Casino War , Baccarat, Roulette and Sic Bo games through cameras at each live table that showcase real-time play.

, a terminal-based product that connects players with live , , Baccarat, Roulette and Sic Bo games through cameras at each live table that showcase real-time play. i-Table®, wildly popular across Europe , will feature i-Table Blackjack with a new back-betting feature as well as the popular i-Table Roulette.

Proprietary Table Games Empower Amazing Experiences

Leading the industry in the depth and breadth of its proprietary table games library, Scientific Games will showcase exciting table games at ICE, including:

EZ Baccarat ®, the world's leading baccarat brand, eliminates the commission after every bank winning hand - without modifying any of the existing drawing rules of the standard game.

®, the world's leading baccarat brand, eliminates the commission after every bank winning hand - without modifying any of the existing drawing rules of the standard game. DJ Wild' lets players get wild. It's a five-card stud poker game that features a Trips Bonus and a progressive side bet.

Empowering LBO, Arcade and Bingo Sectors With Land-Based and Online Content and Platforms

From the SG Gaming UK business, the Company's ICE display will focus on new game content, platforms and sports-betting solutions. Highlights include:

Content titles for the licensed betting office, arcade and bingo sectors - available for land-based and online operators - including Emperor's Treasure , Jewel In The Crown , Legend of the Pharaohs' , Black Knight® and Quick Hit Blazing 7s .

, , , and . Launch of a new gaming platform for the UK Casino market with the new Riveria cabinet, augmented by a library of game content that offers a £10,000 jackpot based on player-favorite game titles such as Rainbow Riches , Action Bank , Spartacus of Rome and Hercules High and Mighty .

cabinet, augmented by a library of game content that offers a £10,000 jackpot based on player-favorite game titles such as , , and . A range of HD gaming cabinets and platforms for the arcade and bingo markets, including the Company's latest sit-down T8 cabinet.

SG Interactive Empowers Mobile Player Engagement With Portrait Games

SG Interactive continues to showcase groundbreaking innovations. At ICE, casino operators will be able to experience the larger-than-life thrill of portrait mode mobile gaming on two giant touch screens.

SG Interactive will also highlight new multi-channel titles and a diverse array of unique games from the Scientific Games portfolio.

Lottery's Innovative Technology EmpowersNew Sports-Betting And Self-Service Solutions

Scientific Games brings exciting sports-betting action to ICE with SG Sports', an enhanced multi-channel solution for online, self-service and retail fixed odds sports betting.

ICE attendees will also be able to experience the award-winning PlayCentral HD, an engaging, interactive retail self-service experience for purchasing lottery instant, draw and keno games. The first full-service lottery self-service kiosk to integrate credit, debit and mobile payment, PlayCentral HD is Europay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV) compliant and supports Android Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

