Arco Vara AS will release its consolidated financial reports for 2017 on the following dates:



Unaudited interim report Q1 2017 11 May 2017



Unaudited interim report Q2 2017 10 August 2017



Unaudited interim report Q3 2017 9 November 2017



Unaudited interim report Q4 2017 15 February 2018



Audited annual report 2017 5 April 2018



Kristel Tumm CFO Arco Vara AS Tel: +372 614 4662 kristel.tumm@arcovara.ee http://www.arcorealestate.com