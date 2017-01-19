Global Composite Vacuum Consumables Market Likely to Experience a Robust Growth of 6.5% CAGR Over the Next Five Years and Reach US$ 411 Million in 2021, as per a New Report from Stratview Research

DETROIT, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onGlobal Composite Vacuum Consumables Marketby Material Type (Vacuum Bagging Film, Release Film, Peel Ply, Breather & Bleeders, and Others), by End Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Marine, Transportation, and Others), by Application Type (Prepreg Layup, VARTM Process, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2016 - 2021.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the vacuum consumables market in the global composites industry over the period 2010 to 2021. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Vacuum Consumables Market in the Global CompositesIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global composite vacuum consumables market offers a robust growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021 and reach an estimated US$ 411 million in 2021, which offers an opportunity to the composites industry players to align themselves with the market growth.

There are several factors bolstering the growth of vacuum consumables in the global composites industry. The author of the report cited increasing use of prepreg in the aerospace & defense and automotive industries, recovering marine market, and sustainable growth in the wind energy as major growth drivers of the global composite vacuum consumables market.

Aerospace & defense is expected to remain the largest end-use industry for composite vacuum consumables during the forecast period, followed by wind energy. High use of prepreg lay-up process for manufacturing structural composite components is the prime driver of vacuum consumables in the aerospace & defense industry. Automotive industry is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period driven by stringent government regulations which is compelling OEMs to use lightweight materials.

As per the study, vacuum bagging film is the largest material segment in the global composite vacuum consumables market, closely followed by release films which is the estimated to be the fastest growing material type in the market over the next five years.

Prepreg layup and VARTM are the two largest application processes for composite vacuum consumables, capturing almost the complete market and is expected to remain so during the forecast period as well.

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for composite vacuum consumables during the forecast period. The region is the world's capital of composite manufacturing with presence of many big to small composite parts molders. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

The global market for composite vacuum consumables is highly consolidated with the top two players occupying more than 80% of the market. The keyglobal manufacturers are Airtech International and Solvay S.A. (Umeco Plc). New product development, regional expansion, and long term relation with prepreg manufacturers are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies global composite vacuum consumables market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Composite Vacuum Consumables Market by Material Type:

Vacuum Bagging Film (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Release Film (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Peel Ply (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Breathers & Bleeders (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Others(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Composite Vacuum Consumables Market by Application Type:

Prepreg Lay-up Process (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

VARTM Process (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Other Processes(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Composite Vacuum Consumables Market by End-Use Industry:

Aerospace & Defense (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Wind Energy (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Transportation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Others(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Composite Vacuum Consumables Market by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: US, Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , United Kingdom , Italy , and Rest of the Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , South Korea , India , and Rest of the Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World(Country Analysis: Brazil , Middle East , and Others)

