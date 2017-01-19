LINCOLNSHIRE, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping World"), the nation's largest network of RV-centric retail locations, announced a definitive agreement under which Camping World will acquire family-owned Jamatt RV in Poteau, Oklahoma.

Camping World currently operates two SuperCenters in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, and with the acquisition of Jamatt RV, is further expanding in eastern Oklahoma. "We are pleased to bring Jamatt RV into the Camping World family of industry-leading RV inventory, accessory products and knowledgeable people as we expand our market share in the state of Oklahoma," said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam. "Owners Jason and Sandy Blake have built a strong business with an incredible employee base and with this acquisition, Camping World continues to solidify its position as the leader in RV and outdoor accessory sales in the United States."

"This agreement to acquire Jamatt RV represents an exciting new chapter for Camping World," said Brent Moody, Chief Operating Officer of Camping World and Good Sam. "Combining the companies not only creates market value, but the commitment to excellence and innovation that both companies share will significantly benefit customers and provide new opportunities for employees."

Added Moody, "The Blake family exemplifies Marcus' People, Process and Product philosophy as part of their first-class business and we look forward to building and expanding on the level of service their customers have grown accustom to."

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is the only provider of a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle ("RV") enthusiasts. Through its two iconic brands, Camping World and Good Sam, the company offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance along with more than 10,000 products and services through its retail locations and membership clubs. Good Sam branded offerings provide the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources while the Camping World brand operates the largest national network of RV-centric retail locations in the United States with over 120 retail locations in 36 states and an e-commerce platform. With both brands founded in 1966, product and service offerings are based on 50 years of experience and customer feedback from RV enthusiasts.

For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

